United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.58% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO remained flat at $$12.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 382,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,003.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

