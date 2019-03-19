United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 49.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $19,182,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 132,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $222,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,738,440 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Stamps.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. 54,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $170.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

