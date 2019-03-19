Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,658. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

