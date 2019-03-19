UNIVERSAL CASH Price Reaches $0.0002 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $98,711.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, C2CX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00382515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.01648706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00229206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,878,075,186 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.