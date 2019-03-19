Universal Corp (UVV) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 369.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,635,000 after buying an additional 52,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Universal by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

In related news, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $433,239.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/universal-corp-uvv-holdings-boosted-by-barclays-plc.html.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.