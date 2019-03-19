Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Insider Allen T. Peters Sells 8,131 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $245,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $988.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 326,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

