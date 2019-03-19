UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. UniversalRoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $21.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000348 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About UniversalRoyalCoin

UNRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. The official website for UniversalRoyalCoin is universalroyalcoin.com.

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

