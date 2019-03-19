Unum Group (UNM) Stake Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,837,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,140 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,805,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,606,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,478,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,981,000 after acquiring an additional 607,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,761,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,891,000 after acquiring an additional 800,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of UNM opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

