Urovant Sciences (UROV) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $13.86 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 625,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

