US Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

US Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of PPTY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135. US Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

