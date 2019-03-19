Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 520 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 107,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

