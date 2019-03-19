Valvoline Inc (VVV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,628,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,295 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $5,016,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 515,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,471,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,395 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,314,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 171,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $55,815.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $595,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,683 shares in the company, valued at $56,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

