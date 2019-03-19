Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,861 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,149,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 113,972 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

