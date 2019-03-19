Vault Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Vault Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Vault Coin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020796 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vault Coin Coin Profile

Vault Coin (CRYPTO:VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

