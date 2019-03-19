VBI Vaccines Inc (VBIV) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,285,713 shares during the period. VBI Vaccines accounts for about 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of VBI Vaccines worth $38,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 69.80% and a negative net margin of 1,895.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

