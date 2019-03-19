Veracyte (VCYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.34

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 15068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $890.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,109.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $389,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,886.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 893,651 shares of company stock worth $18,042,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veracyte by 562.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Veracyte by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
