Verastem Inc (VSTM) Director Timothy J. Barberich Purchases 33,000 Shares

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VSTM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,755. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Verastem Inc has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $249.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.04.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Verastem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Verastem by 558.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 530,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 1,101,976 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

