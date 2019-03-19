Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy Sells 3,090 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $395,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,825.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.87. 852,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,367. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

