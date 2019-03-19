Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Rating Reiterated by Svb Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Svb Leerink in a report released on Tuesday.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $248,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,534,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,728,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,483,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,394,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,584,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

