Vezt Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million (VZT)

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Vezt has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Vezt token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and COSS. Vezt has a market cap of $1.55 million and $112.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $704.37 or 0.17382643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00053240 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Vezt Profile

Vezt (VZT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,923,168 tokens. Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vezt is vezt.co. Vezt’s official message board is medium.com/@vezt.

Buying and Selling Vezt

Vezt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vezt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vezt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vezt using one of the exchanges listed above.

