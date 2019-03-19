Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $955.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,997. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $15,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $9,000,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $5,400,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

