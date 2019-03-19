Visa Inc (V) EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon Sells 91,046 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $116.03 and a 52 week high of $156.82.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price for the company. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,733,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,929,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 7,869,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Visa Inc (V) EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon Sells 91,046 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/visa-inc-v-evp-tullier-kelly-mahon-sells-91046-shares-of-stock.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.