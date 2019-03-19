Vocera Communications (VCRA) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VCRA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE VCRA opened at $32.75 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $402,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 31,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,064.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,019.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

