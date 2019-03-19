Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut their target price on Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of VOD opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,987,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,423,000 after buying an additional 4,448,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,414,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after buying an additional 343,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,733,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,685,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after buying an additional 951,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,548,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after buying an additional 411,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

