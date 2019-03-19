Volution Group (FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAN. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.95) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Volution Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 200.20 ($2.62).

Shares of Volution Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 176 ($2.30). 19,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock has a market cap of $344.94 million and a PE ratio of 26.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Anthony J. Reading bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,604.08).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

