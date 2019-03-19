vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) received a $3.00 price objective from equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ:VTVT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.94. 10,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,061. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -3.72.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 815,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,076,085 shares of company stock worth $7,499,996 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

