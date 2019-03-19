Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €116.00 ($134.88) price target from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.44 ($120.28).

Shares of WCH opened at €86.72 ($100.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 12 month high of €157.05 ($182.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

