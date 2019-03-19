Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAGE. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Wageworks by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wageworks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wageworks in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Wageworks during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wageworks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

WAGE stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Wageworks Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAGE shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

Wageworks Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

