Warburg Pincus LLC Has $136.65 Million Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Warburg Pincus LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,574,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,250,000 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 7.74% of Kosmos Energy worth $136,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,638.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,460,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,942,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,828,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 107,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

KOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 23,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Societe Generale set a $8.00 price target on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

