Waters (WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $247.29

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $247.29 and last traded at $246.37, with a volume of 18080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $6,275,825.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $646,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,532 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,350. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Waters by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

