Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Insider Paul Bolno Sells 50,000 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 142,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

