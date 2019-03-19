Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of WVE opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc purchased 263,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.