Wayfair Inc (W) CFO Sells $78,396.78 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $78,396.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,616,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE W traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,870. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.06.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on W. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wayfair by 32.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $500,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $4,268,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.