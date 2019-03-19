Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys New Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 71.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

