Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $161,676.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 9,390 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $328,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 13,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.86 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

