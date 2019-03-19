Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $143,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,298. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

