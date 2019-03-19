Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 291,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 88,995 shares during the period.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FFTY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 56,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,441. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc-reduces-position-in-innovator-ibd-50-etf-ffty.html.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.