Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 790 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. 130,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,378,563. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $86.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

