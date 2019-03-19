Webjet Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09 (WEB)

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of WEB stock opened at A$14.82 ($10.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Webjet has a 12-month low of A$10.01 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of A$17.73 ($12.58). The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

