Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,748,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 425,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,307. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,780,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

