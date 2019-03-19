Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $4.85 Million in SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Stock

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SYNNEX by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.33. 53,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $125.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $47,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,724.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $218,527.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,152.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/weiss-multi-strategy-advisers-llc-invests-4-85-million-in-synnex-co-snx-stock.html.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.