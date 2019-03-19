Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $6.59 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,401.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 921,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 884,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

