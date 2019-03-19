Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,206,179 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 15th total of 23,356,719 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,681,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

