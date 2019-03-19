Welltower Inc (WELL) Position Cut by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,351 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,766,411 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Welltower Inc (WELL) Position Cut by Morningstar Investment Services LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/welltower-inc-well-position-cut-by-morningstar-investment-services-llc.html.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.