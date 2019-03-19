Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $72.49 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

