Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) VP Sells $32,260.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $32,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 1,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

