Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.51 and last traded at C$30.42, with a volume of 363156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. CSFB downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/wheaton-precious-metals-wpm-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-30-51.html.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.