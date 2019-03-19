Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$29.96 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$19.87 and a 52 week high of C$30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a PE ratio of 46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.86.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CSFB lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
