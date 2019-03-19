Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$29.96 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$19.87 and a 52 week high of C$30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a PE ratio of 46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CSFB lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/wheaton-precious-metals-wpm-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.