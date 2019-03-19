Whirlpool (WHR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 407,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,437. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $167.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 9,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,268,195 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

