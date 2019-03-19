WhiteHorse Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.
Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WHF. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
